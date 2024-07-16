Joliet, Illinois, residents clean up again second round of severe storm damage

Joliet, Illinois, residents clean up again second round of severe storm damage

Joliet, Illinois, residents clean up again second round of severe storm damage

JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) – The southwest suburbs were walloped by Monday night's fast-moving storms, just a day after parts of Joliet sustained significant damage from storms over the weekend.

Drivers found themselves needing to turn around on several streets in Joliet because of downed trees or a powerline blocking the roadway.

With their mother's permission, CBS News Chicago spoke to two sisters who were home when a tree damaged their house. Milani Edwards, 10, and Sa'Myah Brown, 11, were sleeping when a tree fell on their house, just above their bedroom.

"I was asleep and then like I just heard one big boom, and then I heard another big boom," Brown said. "So I ran downstairs, while my sister was still asleep. I just ran downstairs because I wasn't thinking about nothing."

Edwards said she thought the tree was going to fall into her room through the roof.

"I felt like my room was going to get broken and damaged and stuff," she said.

She added, "My mom's probably going to have to pay a lot of money to get it fixed."

A neighbor who didn't want to be on camera said the wind damaged their roof. A tree fell on another homeowner's garage.

On Woodlawn Avenue at St. Paul Apostle Catholic Church, members said the garage was destroyed. The inside of the structure was completely exposed.

The latest round of damage came just two days after strong storms damaged the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum and the Forge, a local music venue in downtown Joliet.