Severe storms damage buildings in downtown Joliet, leave thousands without power

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Severe weather wreaked havoc southwest of Chicago on Sunday in parts of Will County. In Joliet, thousands of people were without power, and the downtown area was a mess.

The cleanup process was underway on Sunday after strong storms came through and damaged the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum and The Forge.

"I'm devastated," said Ron Romero, CEO and founder of the Illinois Rock and Roll Museum near Chicago and Cass streets.

Romero has worked to build the museum since 2019.

"That building is built out of cement, rebar, fire block, and steel, so it takes a lot to do anything to it," he said.

The City of Joliet says it experienced strong wind gusts, thunder, and lightning Sunday morning. The storm caused power outages, downed trees, and damage to the downtown area.

A tree blocked part of the road near 3rd Avenue and Chicago Street.

Roy Wickiser was working at The Forge, a local music venue, on Sunday morning when he noticed debris flying down the road.

"I want to see it because it's kind of cool," he said. "I'm looking out the window thinking, 'Wow, this is nuts.' I start seeing more stuff flying by. I think, 'Well, I better get back to work.' And as I go around the corner, I hear this loud crash."

That loud crash was the front window busted out and a metal bar sticking through — at the very spot where he was standing moments earlier.

"I don't want to think about what would have happened," he said. "I'm glad that I moved."

The roof that damaged the museum lay on the ground and nearly covered the block between Chicago and Ottawa on Cass Street. Romero said the roof came from another building.

"When it flew off, the wind took it," he said. "That's about half a block away, so there was a lot of significant force to move that."

Romero said nothing inside the museum was damaged, and no one was inside. But he does have some water damage.

"It's devastating, but nobody got hurt," he said. "We're going to be able to rebuild. I'm confident."

It's unclear how long it will take for both businesses to get up and running.