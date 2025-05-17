Watch CBS News
Local News

Joliet police sergeant killed in off-duty crash near Beecher, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

A Joliet, Illinois, police sergeant was killed in a car crash while off duty on Friday near south suburban Beecher.

Joliet Police confirmed Sgt. Hollis Weller, 47, died in a crash on Friday in southeastern Will County.

Illinois State Police said a semi-trailer truck, a pickup truck, and a car collided around 11:45 a.m. on Illinois Route 1 near Eagle Lake Road in Washington Township near Beecher.

Weller was killed in the crash. Another person was injured and was taken to the hospital. It was not immediately clear which vehicle Weller was in. The road was closed until about 6:30 p.m. after the crash.

Weller was a 20-year veteran of the Joliet Police Department, and had been a sergeant since July 2020.

"Sgt. Weller was a decorated Officer whose commitment to service was recognized with numerous awards, including the Award for Heroism in 2015. He was a leader, a mentor, and a friend to many," Joliet Police said in a statement.

Weller is survived by his wife and three children.

Todd Feurer

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.