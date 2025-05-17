Joliet police sergeant killed in off-duty crash near Beecher, Illinois

A Joliet, Illinois, police sergeant was killed in a car crash while off duty on Friday near south suburban Beecher.

Joliet Police confirmed Sgt. Hollis Weller, 47, died in a crash on Friday in southeastern Will County.

Illinois State Police said a semi-trailer truck, a pickup truck, and a car collided around 11:45 a.m. on Illinois Route 1 near Eagle Lake Road in Washington Township near Beecher.

Weller was killed in the crash. Another person was injured and was taken to the hospital. It was not immediately clear which vehicle Weller was in. The road was closed until about 6:30 p.m. after the crash.

Weller was a 20-year veteran of the Joliet Police Department, and had been a sergeant since July 2020.

"Sgt. Weller was a decorated Officer whose commitment to service was recognized with numerous awards, including the Award for Heroism in 2015. He was a leader, a mentor, and a friend to many," Joliet Police said in a statement.

Weller is survived by his wife and three children.