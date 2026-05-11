Joliet lawmakers, advocates push for passage of POWER Act, addressing impacts caused by data centers

Advocates and local lawmakers gathered outside Joliet City Hall on Monday morning in a new push to protect Illinois communities from any harm caused by data centers.

In March, the city council approved what will be Illinois' largest AI data center at 795 acres. It will be in a rural field right next to the Chicagoland Speedway at the intersection of Rowell and Bernhard roads.

The group wants state lawmakers to pass the POWER Act to stop what they call "unchecked data center development."

The bill aims to address concerns about price increases, electricity shortages, and environmental impacts.

"Illinois lawmakers have the opportunity to pass the POWER Act this spring to enact clear guardrails that ensure the growth of data centers doesn't drive up energy costs for families, strain already limited water resources, worsen air quality, and undermine the progress that Illinois has made in reducing greenhouse gas emissions," said Lucy Contreras of GreenLatinos.

ComEd officials have said the energy needed to keep the center operating would not raise electric bills for residents or businesses.

The developer said no water would be needed to cool the facility, only to get it up and running.

As for the newly approved data center in Joliet, the developer said the project would be up and running in 2030.