Joliet City Council approves plans for Illinois' largest data center

The Joliet City Council on Thursday approved plans for a 795-acre data center, which would be the largest such facility in Illinois.

The proposed site would go in a rural field right next to the Chicagoland Speedway at the intersection of Rowell and Bernhard roads. That's where 24 buildings housing the equipment would be built. The developer, HW Technology Park Development LLC, said the project would be up and running in 2030.

"This annexation agreement sets clear expectations for infrastructure, services, and community benefits while helping ensure the project moves forward in a responsible way," Joliet City Manager Beth Beatty said in a statement. "It also delivers substantial new revenue for local taxing bodies and longterm financial benefits for the community."

At a public hearing on the data center on Monday, Joliet officials listened to several hours of comments from the public, mostly from people opposed to the data center over concerns about its impact on health and utility bills.

"I just want to make sure that when we make decisions that are huge like this, that we have all the information," said Sean Richards, who lives in neighboring Lockport and believes the new data center would have broader impacts and health risks for kids. "The people in here that are voting yes or no, I did not elect them, but yet they are making decisions that will directly affect people in Lockport, and New Lenox, and in Elwood and other municipalities."

ComEd officials said the energy needed to keep the center operating would not raise electric bills for residents or businesses. The developer said no water would be needed to cool the facility, only to get it up and running. They also said it could bring Joliet $2 billion in tax revenue.

Joliet officials estimated the project would create 7,000 to 10,000 construction jobs and 700 permanent jobs. The developer also has pledged $100 million to improve sidewalks, streets, and other city services in Joliet.