Joliet church held fundraiser for bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Elwood, Illinois

A southwest suburban church community came together on Tuesday night to support a grieving family in honoring a man killed in a hit-and-run crash last month.

They hosted a fundraiser for De'Avion Smith, 25, who was biking to work in Elwood, Illinois, on Nov. 25 when he was hit by a vehicle. His body wasn't found for hours.

At the Fundraiser, Smith was known as a ball of energy, had an infectious smile, and Tashonda Smith's son also had a love for food.

"Him asking me what am I going to cook and to make him some good ole gumbo, that's what he liked the most," she said.

Tashonda said De'Avion moved to the Joliet, Illinois, area from Texas a couple of years ago. He worked at Amazon and Burger King and was biking to work last Monday.

He was hit and killed at the intersection of Route 53 and Thele Road in Elwood. Tashondra got the call last week.

"I felt like I was transported into the 'Twilight Zone.' I felt like that can't be my child, this can't be real," she said.

Illinois State Police said De'Avion was not found until 14 hours later. No one stopped to render aid.

"If you knew De'Avion, you knew De'Avion would ride that bike from here to Jupiter," said Juan Davis.

Davis was De'Avon's coach on the basketball team at Second Baptist Church in Joliet. On Monday night, they played a basketball game in De'Avion's honor. Before the game, the pastor, Tashonda, and De'Avion's grandma were recognized and gifted a plaque with his name.

"He allowed God to use him as a beacon to the community," Tashondra said.

"Over time, he slowly progressed as a leader for us here, so he gave us a role model to look up to," said teammate Damaion Claybrook.

Coach Davis says that's the man he was.

"I'm going to miss when he came in he used to say, 'Coach' all the time, very respectful," he said.

Now the community wants someone to come forward in De'Avion's death, so they have some sort of closure. Smith/victim's mom

"In my heart he is telling me, 'Mom, I'm ok,' and I am just taking solace in that," Tashondra said.

ISP said they believe the car that hit De'Avion is a black Chevy Silverado, anywhere between a 2007 and 2013 model.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them immediately.