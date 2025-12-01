Illinois State Police search for driver who hit, killed bicyclist on Route 53

Illinois State Police on Monday asked for help in finding the driver who struck and killed a bicyclist on Route 53 in Elwood, Illinois last week.

At 8:29 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 25, state police were called to Route 53 southbound at Thele Road in Elwood for a person on the ground. They found a man who had been struck by a vehicle while on a bicycle, police said.

The crash had happened several hours earlier, between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. the day before.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at an area hospital, state police said.

The front bumper and headlight of the vehicle that hit the cyclist were found at the scene, state police said. But the driver was long gone.

Anyone driving in the area at the time of the crash, anyone who witnessed the crash, or anyone who may have dashcam video of the incident or location around the time of the crash, was asked to call Illinois State Police special agents at 815-221-2709, or submit a tip on the ISP's Crime Tip website.