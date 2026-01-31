Johnson signs the "ICE On Notice" executive order, directing CPD to investigate, document violations by federal agents

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Saturday signed an executive order following the actions of federal agents during "Operation Midway Blitz" and across the country.

The "ICE On Notice" directs members of the Chicago Police Department to investigate and document any alleged illegal activity by federal immigration agents. That evidence will then be referred to the Cook County State's Attorney's Office for prosecution.

The new order will direct CPD to:

Document federal enforcement activities in accordance with CPD policy.

Ensure that any body-camera footage captured during the incident—including footage of any use of force, detentions, injuries, or other enforcement activity—is preserved.

Seek to identify the federal supervisory officer on scene, attempt to verify the supervisory officer's name and badge number, and record the credential verification using body-cameras—including any refusal to comply.

Complete a report on any violation of state or local law by federal agents consistent with CPD policy.

Immediately summon emergency medical services and render aid to any injured person on the scene.

CPD supervisors will preserve and provide evidence of felony violations to the Cook County State's Attorney. They will also share data on documented legal violations by federal immigration officers with the public.

Johnson, who was joined by local elected officials and community allies during the signing, said they were there for a simple reason.

"No matter what the vice president or president says, there's no such thing as absolute immunity in America," Johnson said.

The mayor's office said Johnson's order makes Chicago "the first city in the nation to leverage local authority to pursue legal accountability for misconduct by federal immigration agents."

The office said the order is in response to federal immigration operations, which have violated constitutionally protected rights, destabilized communities, and provoked life-threatening confrontations — highlighting the shooting of Marimar Martinez in Chicago and the killings of Silverio Villegas González in Franklin Park and Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis.

The signing also comes as reports of another federal immigration surge planned in Chicago, possibly in the spring.

The office said CPD will issue guidance and establish procedures for implementing the requirements of the order within 30 days.