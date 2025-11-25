Watch CBS News
Joe Colborn, better known as Joe "JoBo" Bohannon on Chicago radio, dies at 70

Joe Colborn, better known as Joe "JoBo" Bohannon on Chicago radio, died this week.

B96, where Colborn spent many years on the air, announced his passing on Monday. He was 70.

Colborn grew up in Ottawa, Illinois. Published reports noted that Colborn was on the air at several other stations, including the former WGCL in Cleveland, Ohio, before joining Chicago's B96, WBBM-FM, in 1984.

Colborn initially did an evening show. But in 1988, he was teamed together with Eddie Volkman — the son of CBS Chicago Channel 2 meteorologist Harry Volkman — for the morning drive. The younger Volkman had joined B96 a couple of years earlier and had already been on the air in the morning with other hosts.

eddie-and-jobo.jpg
Joe Colborn a.k.a. Joe "JoBo" Bohannon (left) and Eddie Volkman on the air at B96. B96

Eddie and JoBo were fired from B96 in 1994 and worked briefly at Q102 in Philadelphia before returning to B96 in 1996. They remained on the air at the station until 2008, when they were let go from B96.

Eddie and JoBo went on to host a talk show together on WLS-AM beginning in 2010, and appeared on the former K-HITS 104.3 FM in 2011 and 2012.

Colborn later retired from radio and moved back to Freeport, Illinois, where his family lived, though Eddie and JoBo did make an appearance together again on B96 in 2024.

B96 called Colborn a legend, who helped make the station what it is today.

"For years, he and Eddie brought laughter, energy, and real Chicago spirit to our airwaves," B96 posted on social media.

The cause of his death has not been revealed.

