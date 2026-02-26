Man charged in deadly October hit-and-run in Morton Grove, Illinois

A man has been charged with killing an 89-year-old man in a hit-and-run crash last year in Chicago's northern suburbs.

Jesus Guzman, 22, of Joliet, as been charged with felony reckless homicide and misdemeanor driving under the influence of drugs in the death of Boris Nudelman, of Skokie.

Morton Grove police said Nudelman was crossing Dempster Street near Oak Park Avenue shortly after 6 a.m. on Oct. 17, when he was hit by a 2025 Volksagen Jetta.

Nudelman was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Following an extensive investigation, police said they identified Guzman as the driver. He was arrested on Thursday and was due to make his first court appearance on Friday in Skokie.