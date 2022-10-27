Watch CBS News
Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson launches campaign for Chicago Mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The race is getting bigger as another candidate is jumping into the race for Chicago mayor.

On Thursday, Cook County Board Commissioner Brandon Johnson made it official and launched his campaign.

Johnson already has the support of the Chicago Teachers Union and several progressive political organizations.

In a campaign video, Johnson said he would fight for economic justice and affordable housing.

He joins a crowded field bringing the number of candidates for mayor to nine.  

