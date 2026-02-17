Jesse Jackson Jr. reflects on his father's legacy: "He's the personification of hope"

The family of Rev. Jesse Jackson is honoring him following his passing on Tuesday morning at the age of 84.

One of those family members was Jesse Jackson Jr., who was the only person with his dad in his final moments. He said bye to his father, rode with him to the funeral home, and then did media interviews.

But as much as he wanted to grieve, Jackson Jr. said this is the day the world needed to know about his dad and his extraordinary career.

People all over Chicago paid tribute to Rev. Jackson, placing flowers at a growing memorial outside his South Shore home.

"The realization that my father is a, is a was, and not an is," Jackson Jr. said.

He said he is grateful he was there to say goodbye to his dad.

"I woke up at about 12:35 a.m., I heard a gasp, and that gasp was my father's final breath," he said.

Rev. Jackson's kids said their father was rooted in the community. A tireless advocate for equality, a civil rights leader, and a man with an unwavering belief in justice. Certainly big shoes to fill, and under the same namesake as Jesse Jackson Jr.

"That pressure is the inability to live up exactly to who he is, and what he's been able to accomplish, and I've also lived with that my entire life. In fact, when I was born on March 11, 1965, my dad was marching from Selma to Montgomery," he said.

He added, "he wanted to name me Selma. My mama said, 'Eh, ain't happening.' So she named me Jesse Jackson Jr."

"A sweet, sweet father, who always made me feel in my worst moments that I was the best thing that ever happened to him."

Santita Jackson says that while her dad was known for his activism and political influence, to her, he was simply dad.

"Oh, he would show up at football games for wrestling matches or piano recitals," she said.

"My mom said her life has completely changed today. She said the world has completely changed today," Jackson Jr. said.

For 64 years, Jacqueline Jackson and Rev. Jackson gave each other and their five successful children courage.

Now, all of them are eager to continue his endless fight.

"Nothing but a good name, a great name. He's the personification of hope, and the outpouring of people whose lives he's touched has been so broad that it is overwhelming," Jackson Jr. said.

Jackson Jr. said he will never forget Feb. 17 and the fact that his dad died in the middle of Black History Month.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced as of Tuesday. However, he said he expects people all over the city of Chicago to attend and say thank you.