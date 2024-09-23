Incoming Hockey Hall-of-Famer Jeremy Roenick visits Blackhawks training camp

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Blackhawks great and soon-to-be Hockey Hall-of-Famer Jeremy Roenick stopped by 'Hawks training camp on Monday.

Roenick showed off some of the items from his illustrious career that he is donating to the hall. They include the 'Hawks' 75th anniversary jersey that Roenick wore when he scored his 50th goal, and his 2002 Team USA Olympic jacket.

Jeremy Roenick shows off the 'Hawks' 75th anniversary jersey that he wore when he scored his 50th goal. CBS

Roenick said taking his place in hockey immortality is still sinking in.

"I appreciate it a lot more—especially going through all the steps leading up to the weekend," Roenick said. "The barrage of phone calls, texts, emails—I got the call at 11. They told me not to say anything until 12:30. By 1 o'clock, I had 500 messages."

Roenick, 54, played the first eight of his 20 NHL seasons with the Blackhawks—from 1988 through 1996. Roenick and the Blackhawks made the Stanley Cup Finals in 1992, but lost to the defending champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Hockey Hall of Fame induction weekend is Nov. 8-11 in Toronto.