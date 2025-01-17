Indiana woman sentenced to 6 years killing 10-year-old foster son by lying on him for several minutes

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was sentenced to 6 years in prison on Friday in the death of her 10-year-old foster son last year in northwest Indiana.

Jennifer Lee Wilson pleaded guilty in October to reckless homicide, admitting she pinned her foster son, Dakota Levi Stevens, to the ground by lying on his midsection for about five minutes, causing fatal injuries.

Police have said Dakota had run away to a neighbor's house in unincorporated Valparaiso in April, but Wilson brought him back home.

Wilson's neighbor said the boy had run to her house that day and asked her to adopt him because his parents hit him and did not call his caseworker, according to court records.

The neighbor said Wilson then came to take her son back. The neighbor told police she did not see any signs of injury on the boy at the time.

Wilson told police her son was still "acting up" and threw himself on the ground saying he was leaving—at which point she lay on his midsection and called his caseworker, according to court records.

Wilson said she then asked Dakota if he was ready to get up and asked him, "Are you faking?" She then rolled him over and saw that his eyelids were pale, began CPR, and called 911.

Porter County sheriff's detectives tried to resuscitate Dakota, but could not. Dakota died at a local hospital two days later.

The cause of death for Dakota was determined to be mechanical asphyxia, and the manner a homicide.

Dakota stood 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighed 90 pounds, while Wilson stood 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighed 340 pounds, the affidavit said.