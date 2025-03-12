Jeep falls off overpass, catches fire on ramp to Chicago's Bishop Ford Freeway
A car fire shut down the Stony Island Avenue feeder ramp to the Bishop Ford Freeway (I-94) on Chicago's South Side.
Illinois State Police said at 2:35 p.m., troopers were called for a rollover traffic crash. A red Jeep had hit a concrete barrier, fallen from an overpass onto the feeder ramp, and burst into flames.
The ramp was closed for investigation.
Southbound traffic on the Stony Island Avenue feeder ramp was diverted onto southbound I-94.
State Police did not mention any injuries.