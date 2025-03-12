Watch CBS News
Jeep falls off overpass, catches fire on ramp to Chicago's Bishop Ford Freeway

By Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

Fiery crash shuts down Stony Island feeder ramp to I-94 in Chicago
Fiery crash shuts down Stony Island feeder ramp to I-94 in Chicago

A car fire shut down the Stony Island Avenue feeder ramp to the Bishop Ford Freeway (I-94) on Chicago's South Side.

Illinois State Police said at 2:35 p.m., troopers were called for a rollover traffic crash. A red Jeep had hit a concrete barrier, fallen from an overpass onto the feeder ramp, and burst into flames.

The ramp was closed for investigation.

Southbound traffic on the Stony Island Avenue feeder ramp was diverted onto southbound I-94.

State Police did not mention any injuries.

Adam Harrington

Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.

