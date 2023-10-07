Jack O'Lantern world featuring thousands of hand-carved pumpkins opens in Chicago suburb

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- Halloween fans can get their fall fix in the southwest suburbs today as a giant jack-o-lantern display opens.

Here's what you can expect to see when Jack-O-Lantern World opens at the Forge in Lemont.

The show was supposed to open Friday night but crews were delayed by rain in a different city.

The family-friendly event features thousands of hand-carved pumpkins along a half-mile walking trail.

You can check it out through Oct. 29.