Jack O'Lantern world featuring thousands of hand-carved pumpkins opens in Chicago suburb
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) -- Halloween fans can get their fall fix in the southwest suburbs today as a giant jack-o-lantern display opens.
Here's what you can expect to see when Jack-O-Lantern World opens at the Forge in Lemont.
The show was supposed to open Friday night but crews were delayed by rain in a different city.
The family-friendly event features thousands of hand-carved pumpkins along a half-mile walking trail.
You can check it out through Oct. 29.
