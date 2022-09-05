Watch CBS News
It's the last day to enjoy the African Festival of Arts

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Monday is the last day to enjoy the African Festival of Arts.

This is the first time the festival is back since the pandemic. The event started on Friday at Washington Park. It includes everything from art to music and food.

This year's theme is "back to culture, back to tradition."

CBS 2 is a proud sponsor of the festival. It runs through 10:00 Monday night. Tickets for the event cost $20. For more information on the event, visit aihafa.squarespace.com.  

Happy Labor Day!! We look forward to seeing at the festival to shop, eat and enjoy our close out concert with SWV...

Posted by African Festival of the Arts on Monday, September 5, 2022
