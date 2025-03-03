Illinois State Police trooper injured after squad car hit by SUV on I-57 in Kankakee County

An Illinois State Police trooper was hurt after their squad car was hit in a Scott's Law-related crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County.

State police said just before 2 p.m., a trooper responded to a report of debris in the roadway at milepost 302 near Chebanse. That's where they parked their squad car in the right travel lane with emergency lights activated and removed the debris.

The trooper returned to their squad car, which was then hit in the rear by a Lincoln SUV that failed to move over.

Illinois State Police

Illinois State Police

The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Lincon, a 66-year-old man from Mahomet, Illinois, was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

He was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and a Scott's Law violation.

It's the third Scott's Law-related crash this year.