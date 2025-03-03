Watch CBS News
Illinois State Police trooper injured after squad car hit by SUV on I-57 in Kankakee County

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

An Illinois State Police trooper was hurt after their squad car was hit in a Scott's Law-related crash Saturday afternoon on Interstate 57 in Kankakee County.

State police said just before 2 p.m., a trooper responded to a report of debris in the roadway at milepost 302 near Chebanse. That's where they parked their squad car in the right travel lane with emergency lights activated and removed the debris.

The trooper returned to their squad car, which was then hit in the rear by a Lincoln SUV that failed to move over.

3rd ISP car crash in 2025
Illinois State Police
The trooper was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Lincon, a 66-year-old man from Mahomet, Illinois, was also taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

He was cited for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident and a Scott's Law violation.

It's the third Scott's Law-related crash this year. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

