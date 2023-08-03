Irv Miller: Long way to go before trial in latest Trump indictment

Irv Miller: Long way to go before Trump trial after arraignment

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he tried to overturn the 2020 election.

A federal grand jury hearing evidence in special counsel Jack Smith's investigation approved a historic indictment on Tuesday charging Trump with four felony counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

The 45-page charging document accuses Trump and six co-conspirators of pursuing several schemes to block the transfer of power to Joe Biden after Trump lost the 2020 election, culminating in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The indictment alleges Trump knew his claims of widespread voter fraud were false but "repeated and widely disseminated them anyway — to make his knowingly false claims appear legitimate, create an intense national atmosphere of mistrust and anger, and erode public faith in the administration of the election."

Trump has denounced Smith's probe as politically motivated and denies any wrongdoing.

"It's a very sad thing to see it. When you look at what's happening, this is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America. This is a person that's leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary, and leading Biden by a lot. So if you can't beat him, you persecute him, or you prosecute him," Trump said. "We can't let this happen in America."

CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller noted Thursday that an arraignment is a routine, procedural hearing in which a defendant offers a plea. But he also noted that Mr. Trump saw something he didn't like when he sat down with his attorneys – which was likely something regarding the conditions of his bond.

"There's always paperwork that the defendant has to sign during the proceedings – typically, what are the conditions of his bond?" Miller said "And apparently from my perspective, there was something in there that he didn't like – and he had what I heard was a heated conversation with one of his lawyers. So there must have been some condition there that he didn't want to agree to."

Trump is also facing indictments in two other separate cases. In June, he was indicted on federal charges of mishandling classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. He is also facing 34 counts in New York state court stemming from a hush-money payment made to an adult film star before the 2016 election.

CBS 2's Jim Williams asked Miller how those three separate and unrelated cases would likely be scheduled.



"I wouldn't be surprised if the judges that were involved in this in the three separate places actually had a conference call – they can talk. You can't talk about substantive things. You can't have ex-party conversations," Miller said. "But scheduling is one thing you can discuss with other judges, and lawyers, among themselves – and even defendants."

Miller also said while prosecutor Smith wants a speedy trial, the process in the latest case will not be fast.

"It's not going to go away quickly. I know the prosecutor said that he wanted a speedy trial. But a speedy trial is a defendant's right, not a prosecutor's right," Miller said. "So when they say speedy, you have to think about what that word really means."

Trump's next hearing in the latest case is set for Aug. 28 – but he does not have to appear personally. The next several hearings will be status hearings – dealing with issues such as turning over documents, any disputes about the conditions of bond, and other such matters.

"Substantively, the trial will be way down the road – probably 10 continuances from now," Miller said. "I think it's going to be after the election."