CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller on Hunter Biden's plea deal
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a plea deal in the five-year federal investigation into the president's son, Hunter Biden.
Hunter will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses. He also struck a deal to resolve a felony gun charge.
The prosecutor, who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump, is expected to recommend probation. The White House said in a statement the Bidens love their son and support him.
CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller talks about his motivation for agreeing to the plea deal and what happens next.
