CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller on Hunter Biden's plea deal

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a plea deal in the five-year federal investigation into the president's son, Hunter Biden.

Hunter will plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax offenses. He also struck a deal to resolve a felony gun charge.

The prosecutor, who was appointed by then-President Donald Trump, is expected to recommend probation. The White House said in a statement the Bidens love their son and support him.

CBS 2 Legal Analyst Irv Miller talks about his motivation for agreeing to the plea deal and what happens next. 

First published on June 20, 2023 / 5:18 PM

