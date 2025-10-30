Ireland vs New Zealand All Blacks rugby rematch at Soldier Field in Chicago this weekend

This weekend, Chicago's Soldier Field hosts a rugby rematch nearly 10 years in the making as Ireland and the New Zealand All Blacks face off.

In the 2016 match, Ireland beat New Zealand for the first time in 111 years. Since then, the rivalry between the teams ha continued with each earning five wins across their last ten meetings.

Two players from that 2016 match Dane Coles, who played for the All Blacks, and Jordi Murphy, who played for Ireland — joined CBS News Chicago in our studio this morning to talk about what fans can expect from the weekend rematch, what that historic game was like a decade ago, and what the rivalry between the teams is like behind the scenes.

They also discussed the growing popularity of rugby as a sport in the United States.

"The Gallagher Cup: The Rematch" between Ireland and the All Blacks will be held on Saturday, Nov. 1, at 3 p.m. Tickets are still available through Ticketmaster.