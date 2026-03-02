Iranian artist in Chicago Bahman Razani uses artworks to speak out against Islamic Republic regime

An Iranian artist living in Chicago said that since moving to the United States about a decade ago, he's felt empowered to speak his mind about authority through his art.

Bahman Razani said that was something he was never able to do while living under the current regime.

Open any social media app, and there's no shortage of opinions and hot takes about the military attack on Iran by the United States and Israel, but Razani prefers to let his art speak for him.

"As an artist, I cannot be silent, "he said. "As an artist, I have to do something ... it's my duty."

Razani left Iran in 2016 and has lived in Chicago for almost five years. In that time, his work has been political and often critical of the Islamic Republic regime.

"I decided to use my art as a weapon against my government to show people around the world what's happening in my country," he said.

Last year, Razani's artistic performance and installation in front of the art institute honored grieving families in Iran who are seeking justice. In 2022, an image of a man in custody, chained to a flagpole with a water bottle just out of reach, became a symbol and flash point during ongoing protests at the time, and also an inspiration for one of Razani's public art displays in Chicago and the portrait made of 1000 handmade paper boats —a tribute to a 9 year old boy killed in in iran, reportedly by security forces

"I'm inspired by my people in Iran who have been fighting for many years against the government," he said.

As rockets and missiles continue to fly in Iran and other parts of the Middle East, questions have emerged from lawmakers and critics of the attack about the endgame and who will assume power.

While some openly celebrated in the streets of Iran in the hours after the airstrikes, others gathered to mourn and protest over the killing of the Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Razani says now more than ever, he will continue to use his platform to amplify the voices of his people.

"I was happy to see the supreme leader killed ... finally was killed," he said. "I hope for democracy, and I hope for people in Iran they can choose their future."

Razani said right after the weekend attack, he started brainstorming about a new project, but said he is still working out the details.