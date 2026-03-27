Indiana woman charged in Crete triple homicide now in Joliet jail, Will County sheriff says

The Indiana woman charged in a triple homicide in unincorporated Crete, Illinois, is now in custody at a jail in Joliet, the Will County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Jenna Strouble, 30, of St. John, Indiana, is charged with nine counts of first-degree murder for allegedly killing her on-and-off romantic partner Jacob Lamberts, 32, and his parents, 54-year-old Stacy Forde and 55-year-old Patrick Forde early Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said their investigation determined Strouble specifically targeted the family, and a firearm recovered after Strouble was taken into custody matched the one used to kill them

Strouble was taken into custody at her home in St. John not long after the homicide, police said. She appeared in court in Lake County, Indiana, Thursday where she waived extradition. The Will County Sheriff's Office Warrants unit picked her up and took her to the WCSO Adult Detention Facility in Joliet Friday morning.

She is next due in court Monday at 9 a.m.