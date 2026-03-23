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Will County sheriff investigating triple murder in Crete Township, Illinois; person of interest in custody

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Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago, overseeing editorial operations and social media, and covering breaking, local and community news.
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Sara Tenenbaum

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Three people are dead in what appears to be a triple homicide in Crete Township, Illinois, the Will County Sheriff's Department said Monday morning.

The sheriff's office said they received a call around 2 a.m. for a welfare check at a home in the 3400 block of Norway Train. When they arrived on scene, deputies found the bodies of two men and one women.

All the victims are adults, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said they believe the triple homicide started as a domestic incident and they do not believe there is a further threat to the public.

A person of interest is in custody and charges are pending, the sheriff's office said. No further information was immediately available. 

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