Crete Township triple homicide victims identified; charges against woman in custody still pending

The three family members killed in a triple homicide in Crete Township, Illinois, early Monday morning have been identified.

The Will County Coroner's Office identified the victims as 54-year-old Stacy Forde, 55-year-old Patrick Forde and 32-year-old Jacob Lambert.

The Will County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a home in the 2400 block of Norway Trail around 2 a.m. Monday for a welfare check. Inside, the found Lambert's and the Fordes' bodies.

Stacy Forde worked as the director of finance for Roeda in Lynwood, Illinois, who shared a tribute to her on their Facebook page Tuesday.

"It is with heavy hearts that we grieve the loss of our own Stacy Forde, her loving husband Patrick Forde, and eldest son Jake Lambert," the post said. "As the Director of Finance, Stacy took her role here seriously and was the backbone of Roeda for 21.5 years."

Roeda's post called Forde a "wonderful woman who deeply valued her marriage, her children, her grandchildren, and her relationship with Christ." It also said she has one surviving son, and asked the public to keep him and her extended family in their prayers.

Law enforcement officials said they believe the triple homicide began as a domestic incident. A 30-year-old woman fled the scene and was later found in Indiana, where she was taken into custody. The Will County Sheriff's Office have called her a person of interest and said charges are pending.

As of midday Tuesday, charges had not yet been filed.