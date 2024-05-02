Indiana symphony honors 85-year-old musician

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine doing something you love for more than 50 years. The longest-standing member of the South Bend Symphony Orchestra has done just that.

On Wednesday, 85-year-old Clara Woolley was the guest of honor at an intimate concert in her hometown.

"Being a Plymouth native, being someone who needs to be recognized for her years of service and her musical contributions to not just South Bend, but nationally and even globally. She's performed all over the world," said Sarah Perschbacher, director of marketing for the South Bend Symphony Orchestra.

Woolley was honored for years of dedication to music and her time teaching young students.

"I like to see the satisfaction that the individual student has once they accomplish what they like to do," Woolley said.

While Woolley wasn't on the stage with the symphony on Wednesday, she will be there for their last performance of the season on Saturday.