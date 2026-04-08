Indiana governor suspends gas tax for 30 days over high prices from Iran war

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun has suspended the state's gas tax for 30 days amid the ongoing war with Iran driving up oil prices and gas prices in the U.S.

Braun announced the state's 7% usage tax on fuel will be suspended for 30 days with a review to follow, which result in the tax suspension being extended.

"I am declaring a gas tax holiday to give Hoosier relief from pain at the pump from high gas prices," the governor said in a statement announcing the move.

Braun also said the state will be "patrolling the pumps" and monitoring gas prices to make sure the savings from the tax suspension are passe on to the consumer.

Officials said it may take a few days for the suspension to be implemented at gas stations. It does not apply to diesel fuel.