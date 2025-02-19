Watch CBS News
Indiana man charged with threatening Elon Musk on X had rifle, ammunition, and ballistic vest

By Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

A Southern Indiana man has been arrested on felony charges after allegedly threatening billionaire Elon Musk online, and police said he had guns, ammunition, and a ballistic vest at his home.

480689725-1106516964845021-7247486021327022709-n.jpg
Indiana State Police

Indiana State Police said Texas authorities contacted them on Tuesday about an X account belonging to 28-year-old David Allen June Cherry, of Palmyra – about 25 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky – who allegedly posted life-threatening statements against Musk on the social media platform.

Detectives brought in Cherry for questioning and later charged him with felony intimidation. Police did not provide any details on the threatening messages Cherry allegedly posted, or whether they were related to his position as a senior White House advisor to President Trump, or his role at the Department of Government Efficiency, a cost-cutting task force created by the president.

Police also executed a search warrant at his home and confiscated an AR-15-style rifle, a handgun, ammunition, and a ballistic vest.

Cherry was ordered held without bond and is being held at the Harrison County Jail.





