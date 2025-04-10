Cool Thursday, then increasing temps into the weekend for Chicago area
After one more day of cool, gloomy weather on Thursday, sunshine and warmer temperatures return this weekend.
Cool lake breezes are again in the forecast for Friday as clouds finally break. The warm-up continues this weekend with dry weather and breezy south winds.
Next week appears calm weatherwise, with a few showers on Monday, then pleasant spring weather midweek.
Forecast at a glance
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 35.
FRIDAY: More partly cloudy skies. High of 51, cooler lakeside.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 60, cooler lakeside.