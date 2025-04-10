Cool Thursday, then increasing temps into the weekend for Chicago area

Increasing temps into the weekend for Chicago area

After one more day of cool, gloomy weather on Thursday, sunshine and warmer temperatures return this weekend.

CBS News Chicago

Cool lake breezes are again in the forecast for Friday as clouds finally break. The warm-up continues this weekend with dry weather and breezy south winds.

CBS News Chicago

Next week appears calm weatherwise, with a few showers on Monday, then pleasant spring weather midweek.

Forecast at a glance

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 35.

FRIDAY: More partly cloudy skies. High of 51, cooler lakeside.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 60, cooler lakeside.