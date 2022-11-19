Immersive Nutcracker at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago opens Saturday

Immersive Nutcracker opens today at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another incredible immersive experience opens here in Chicago.

And it's perfect for the holidays.

Immersive Nutcracker premieres at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Chicago, near Clark and North Avenue, Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

It retells the classic holiday story of Marie and her toy soldier Nutcracker in their fight against the Mouse King.

And of course, you'll be near Tchaikovsky's Score.

Some of the showtimes for Saturday are already sold out.