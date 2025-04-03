Illinois exploring speed cameras, AI to reduce speeding and crashes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Illinois legislators are looking into using speed cameras and artificial intelligence technology to reduce speeding and crashes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

A State Senate executive committee is holding a hearing on the topic Thursday in Springfield. State Senator Sara Feigenholtz has filed a bill to have the University of Illinois - Chicago study how speed cameras and AI traffic camera technology could reduce speeding and crashes on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Sen. Feigenholtz says there have been more than 15,000 crashes on North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, or about seven crashes a day.

SB1507 would amend the Illinois Vehicle Code to allow automated speed enforcement systems in safety zones, and allow a safety zone to include a portion of DuSable Lake Shore Drive if the Chicago Department of Transportation designates it as a "high crash corridor."