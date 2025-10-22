Illinois Secretary of State warns ICE agents to stop swapping, modifying license plates

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is warning federal agents in the Chicago area for Operation Midway Blitz to stop swapping or altering license plates.

There have been reports that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been flipping and modifying state-issued license plates on their vehicles during immigration enforcement operations.

Giannoulias' office said they have seen video on social media in which an ICE agent told a bystander filing their license plate that, "You can record all you want. We change the plates out every day."

Switching and modifying Illinois license plates is illegal.

"Swapping out license plates or tampering with them to avoid or conceal detection is illegal, unsafe and will not be tolerated in Illinois," Giannoulias said in a statement. "No one, including federal agents, is above the law, and we intend to hold them accountable, especially while driving on our roadways. This is a matter of public safety and protecting the wellbeing of our communities."

Giannoulias said his office has established a Plate watch Hotline at 312-814-1730 for people to report instances of license plate tampering. The public can also email platewatch@ilsos.gov to submit tips.

State penalties include fines and possible jail time. The Secretary of State's Office also has the authority to suspend or revoke a vehicle's license plates if evidence of swapping, tampering or obscuring of license plates.

All vehicles registered in Illinois must have front and back license plates. While other states may only require back plates, all vehicles on Illinois roads must have proper plates in accordance to the laws of the issuing state.