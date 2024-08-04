Prominent Illinois Republicans throw support behind Kamala Harris

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some prominent Illinois Republicans are throwing their support behind Kamala Harris. On Sunday, the vice president's campaign launched Republicans for Harris, aiming to mobilize and persuade Republican voters.

Familiar GOP endorsers include former Illinois Gov. Jim Edgar, former Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood, and ex-representatives Adam Kinzinger and Joe Walsh.

Chris Tye spoke with Walsh, who shared why he thinks more establishment Republicans are willing to take this leap now.

"Many of these Republicans were not enthused about Joe Biden, and so I think Kamala Harris, who's had a hell of a 17 days now, has really, I think, garnered a lot of enthusiasm among some Republicans that she can win," he said. "Donald Trump is the odds-on favorite to get elected. For Kamala Harris to win, she got to put together this coalition of far-left progressives to never Trumper Republicans."

Walsh believes that being part of the movement means they will likely never be elected to Republican office again, which is why so many of those taking the leap are former and retired elected office holders.