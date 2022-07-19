Rep. Jan Schakowsky among several members of Congress arrested at abortion rights protest outside Supreme Court

CHICAGO (CBS/CNN) -- Illinois Congresswoman Jan Schakosky and more than a dozen other Democratic members of Congress were arrested by Capitol Police on Tuesday afternoon, during an abortion rights protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court.

CNN reports the legislators were among dozens of demonstrators wearing green bandanas with the message "Won't Back Down" as they marched from the U.S. Capitol to the Supreme Court to protest the recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, prompting many states to enact severe restrictions, if not outright bans, on abortion.

Shortly after the protesters arrived, police began ordering them to "cease and desist." Instead, they sat on the street and were arrested one by one as they chanted, "The people, united, will never be divided."

Schakowsky tweeted a video clip of her being led away by a police officer, writing "Today, I am making good trouble. #bansoffourbodies".

During the protest, Capitol Police tweeted that protesters were blocking the street, so officers would begin giving three warnings to demonstrators before making arrests for blocking traffic.

Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE.



It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests. pic.twitter.com/GBaz4wk8Lx — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022

Capitol Police later said they had arrested 34 people total, including 16 members of Congress. In addition to Schakowsky, the members of Congress who were arrested included: