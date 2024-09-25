Winning $1.45M Lucky Day Lotto ticket sold in Des Plaines, Illinois

Des Plaines, Ill. (CBS) — An Illinois lottery player in Des Plaines is celebrating after winning $1.45 million over the weekend, lottery officials announced on Wednesday.

The winner purchased a Lucky Day Lotto ticket for Sunday's evening drawing at the BP gas station at 1215 Lee Street in Des Plaines.

The ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot. The winning numbers were 6, 16, 32, 33, and 40.

The gas station's owner, Febin Thomas, said he was "too excited to think straight."

"I actually know who the winner is because they came to the store yesterday morning to tell us the big news – they were so excited."

Thomas adds, "I couldn't be happier for the winner. They're a regular customer who has been coming into our store for many years. I'm thrilled this win is going to a familiar face and that we were able to celebrate with the lucky winner."

The store will receive a cash selling bonus of $14,500 for selling the ticket.

When asked what he plans to do with the bonus, Thomas said he plans to share the prize with his longtime employees.

Lottery officials said the BP station has sold winning $25,000 and $50,000 scratch-off tickets within the last two years.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. Winners are encouraged to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they're ready to redeem.

Lucky Day Lotto is an Illinois-only game with twice daily drawings at 12:40 p.m. and 9:22 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased in-store, online, or on the Illinois Lottery app.