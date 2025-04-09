Illinois election officials say Senate President Don Harmon accepted campaign cash over limit

Illinois state election officials are accusing state Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) of violating campaign finance laws.

State investigators claim that Harmon's campaign committee, Friends of Don Harmon for State Senate, accepted about $4 million over the legal limit.

Harmon has until the end of the week to return the money, or he will face a hefty fine.

Tom Bowen, a spokesman for Harmon, said the state lawmaker is reviewing the allegations. Bowen issued this statement: