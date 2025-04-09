Illinois election officials say Senate President Don Harmon accepted campaign cash over limit
Illinois state election officials are accusing state Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park) of violating campaign finance laws.
State investigators claim that Harmon's campaign committee, Friends of Don Harmon for State Senate, accepted about $4 million over the legal limit.
Harmon has until the end of the week to return the money, or he will face a hefty fine.
Tom Bowen, a spokesman for Harmon, said the state lawmaker is reviewing the allegations. Bowen issued this statement:
"Our committee is reviewing the allegations made with our attorneys. Senate President Harmon has supported every campaign finance reform measure that has passed the Illinois General Assembly, and has always prioritized the highest ethical standards. We look forward to resolving this matter."