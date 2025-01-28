Illinois among states planning to sue Trump administration over federal funding freeze

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and Democratic attorneys general from five other states are planning to sue the Trump administration over its move to freeze funding of federal assistance programs, which they claim is unconstitutional.

The White House's budget office has directed federal agencies to assess compliance with President Trump's executive orders — specifically targeting "DEI, woke gender ideology and the Green New Deal." It does not give specifics on what these policies refer to, especially since the Green New Deal was never signed into law.

The spending freeze could affect funding for nonprofits, universities, small business loans, and state and local government grants.

Raoul and the attorneys general from California, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Rhode Island said they will be filing a lawsuit against the Trump administration on Tuesday seeking to stop the funding freeze.

"Congress is given the power to appropriate the funding. The executive branch cannot unilaterally disregard those appropriations passed by the separate and equal house of government. We will collectively fight this unconstitutional mandate," Raoul said.

Many organizations and agencies that rely on federal funds have said they already have been locked out of the online system responsible for tracking and depositing their money as a result of the funding freeze.

Those include state Medicaid programs that cannot log into the Payment Management Services (PMS) web portal run by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service, which handles billions of dollars in payments every year.

"Due to Executive Orders regarding potentially unallowable grant payments, PMS is taking additional measures to process payments. Reviews of applicable programs and payments will result in delays and/or rejections of payments," the Payment Management Services website states.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) said in a post on X that Medicaid portals are down for all 50 states.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a post on X that the White House is aware of the outage for the Medicaid payment portal website.

"We have confirmed no payments have been affected — they are still being processed and sent," she wrote. "We expect the portal will be back online shortly."

A spokesperson for the National Association of Medicaid Directors said they have formally sought guidance from the Trump administration to explain the interruption.

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Illinois) said federal funding for disaster relief, medical research, small business loans, veterans care, child care, and Head Start early childhood education programs also would be affected.

Raoul said the funding freeze also affects the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which helps state and local law enforcement agencies prosecute child sex predators.

"This unconstitutional pause in funding will have a devastating impact on the public safety, prosperity, and quality of life of all Americans," Raoul said.