Gov. Pritzker says federal funding freeze was going to include Medicaid Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said the sweeping cuts confirmed by the White House to thousands of programs — ones that fund everything from highway projects to kids’ lunches, drug addiction assistance to medical research labs — was going to include cuts to Medicaid too, until a late-day pivot. As Chris Tye reports. Pritzker said the Trump administration was lying in saying this was not the case.