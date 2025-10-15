Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul suing State Farm over homeowners insurance data
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a lawsuit against State Farm, the largest property and auto insurance provider in the state, seeking to force the company to turn over homeowner insurance data to the Illinois Department of Insurance.
Raoul said the company has failed to comply with a regulatory examination into its nationwide business as part of an ongoing investigation that began in November 2024.
The attorney general accused State Farm of drastically increasing its premiums in recent years.
As part of its investigation of State Farm, the state is seeking zip-code level nationwide data about State Farm's homeowners policies, including the total premiums collected by State Farm, the types of policy coverage and insurance limits, and the number of claims against those policies.
Raoul's office said State Farm has refused to provide the data.
"State Farm's obstruction does not just violate the law. It prevents the Department of Insurance from obtaining information to help make sure all Illinois homeowners are being treated fairly," Raoul said. "State insurance departments are the primary regulators of insurance companies, so it is crucially important that State Farm, headquartered in Illinois, cooperate with the department's oversight of its business practices."
In a statement, a State Farm spokesperson said the company has done nothing wrong:
"State Farm did not violate the law. This lawsuit is without merit and has nothing to do with Illinois customers or the cost of their insurance. State Farm has called Illinois home for more than a century, and our focus remains solely on helping our customers. More than 21,000 State Farm agents, agent team members, and State Farm employees proudly serve millions of customers in Illinois. State Farm remains committed to collaborating with the Illinois Department of Insurance to benefit Illinois customers. We value our partnerships with state leaders and continue to work together toward finding solutions that allow us to best serve customers and promote a healthy and competitive insurance market."