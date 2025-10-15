Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul suing State Farm over homeowners insurance data

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has filed a lawsuit against State Farm, the largest property and auto insurance provider in the state, seeking to force the company to turn over homeowner insurance data to the Illinois Department of Insurance.

Raoul said the company has failed to comply with a regulatory examination into its nationwide business as part of an ongoing investigation that began in November 2024.

The attorney general accused State Farm of drastically increasing its premiums in recent years.

As part of its investigation of State Farm, the state is seeking zip-code level nationwide data about State Farm's homeowners policies, including the total premiums collected by State Farm, the types of policy coverage and insurance limits, and the number of claims against those policies.

Raoul's office said State Farm has refused to provide the data.

"State Farm's obstruction does not just violate the law. It prevents the Department of Insurance from obtaining information to help make sure all Illinois homeowners are being treated fairly," Raoul said. "State insurance departments are the primary regulators of insurance companies, so it is crucially important that State Farm, headquartered in Illinois, cooperate with the department's oversight of its business practices."

In a statement, a State Farm spokesperson said the company has done nothing wrong: