Illini marching band plays Metallica classics in competition for free musical equipment

On March 5, 1992, Metallica performed at what is now known as the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign as part of the band's "Wherever We May Roam" tour.

Over three decades later, the band's searing heavy metal melodies are echoing on campus again — but not with James Hetfield's raspy vocals or Kirk Hammett's searing lead guitar. They weren't there, and neither were Lars Ulrich or Robert Trujillo.

The Fighting Illini marching band recently took up the challenge of performing the music of Metallica. The band joined with EA Sports College Football to challenge marching bands at all collegiate levels to "craft the most exciting, unique, and impressive performances of Metallica's music."

Marching bands who entered the competition got access to Hal Leonard sheet music of Metallica songs for their instruments. The songs available included "Seek & Destroy" and "Hit the Lights" from "Kill 'Em All" (1983), "For Whom the Bell Tolls" and "Fade to Black" from "Ride the Lightning" (1984); "Master of Puppets" from the album of the same name (1986); "…And Justice for All" and "One" from the album "…And Justice for All" (1988); "Enter Sandman," "Sad But True," and "Wherever I May Roam" from "Metallica" or the Black Album (1991), "Until It Sleeps" from "Load" (1996), "Fuel" from "Reload" (1997), and "Lux Æterna" from "72 Seasons" (2023).

The Marching Illini went with "Enter Sandman" and "Master of Puppets."

The first-place winning marching band among Division I colleges and universities such as UIUC will win $50,000 in free musical equipment — including the opportunity to record a Metallica song and the EA Sports Football Theme Song, and have their recording included in the EA Sports College Football video game.

Free musical equipment will also be awarded to second- and third-place Division I finishers, three winning marching bands from Division II and III schools, and a fan favorite marching band.

Contestant bands will be narrowed down by five professional judges. The members of Metallica themselves will select the final prize winners for each category.

You can help the Illini win by texting hashtag #Illinois to 833-609-0330.