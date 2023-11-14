Illegal sex work is more rampant than ever in Southwest Side Chicago community, neighbors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Southwest Side community is bringing its concerns about crime to city leaders – with neighbors saying illegal sex work is running rampant.

The neighbors in Garfield Ridge told CBS 2's Marybel González the problem has been around for years – and things are only getting worse.

Under the bright lights of Cicero Avenue near Midway International Airport, dark activities are going on.

"We don't want this to be normalized in our community," a neighbor said.

Residents asked us not to show their face on camera out of safety concerns – but they did want to expose the drugs, gang activity, trafficking, and prostitution issues they say are rampant in the Garfield Ridge area.

"In the mornings we find syringes on the ground. We're finding condoms, and personal items," the neighbor said. "We personally have to pick these up."

The issue, people tell us, is that Cicero Avenue is just step away from residential areas, and much of the illegal activity that happens there is spilling into the alleyways - which are right behind their homes.

CBS 2 visited the same area last year, when residents were expressing the same concerns. Months later, they say the problem has gotten worse.

"I've never seen this issue as horrendous as now," the neighbor said.

They organized another community meeting, calling for action.

"I've done my best to bring all the resources together – Department of Family and Support Services, Chicago Police Department – as well as the Cook County Sheriff's office, and other resources to address this issue," said Ald. Mike Rodriguez (22nd). "Look, this is going to be a long-term issue."

The local alderpeople are now turning to a new approach to tackle the problem.

"I've engaged with Business Affairs and Consumer Protection – BACP - and utilizing what they have to eliminate the prostitution," said Ald. Silvana Tabares (23rd). "They have an enforcement team that is working to investigate businesses in the ward."

The target is places where neighbors say these crimes are being committed.

"In addition, these ladies - they need resources," the neighbor said. "They need help to get out of the circumstance if they choose to do so."