IDOT steps in for potholes plaguing Stevenson Expressway near La Grange Road

HODGKINS, Ill. (CBS) -- It was a rough commute Friday morning for drivers on the Stevenson Expressway in the southwest suburbs.

Several drivers were forced to pull over after hitting potholes on the Stevenson.

An especially treacherous few potholes were spotted by Chopper 2 near La Grange Road around 7 a.m. Friday.

Earlier this week, there were similar troubles on the Stevenson near route 53.

The Illinois Department of Transportation says they have patched up both areas.

February 17, 2023

