Watch CBS News

Slippery sidewalks on Chicago's North Side

Darius Johnson shared video from icy sidewalks in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood. He showed street poles and cars covered in a thin layer of ice. He said residents walking outside their homes should take it slow and avoid unsalted sidewalks.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.