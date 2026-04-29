IBM plans to hire hundreds on Far South Side for new delivery center
IBM announced plan to hire 750 people over the next five years on Chicago's Far South Side.
The company's CEO said that's just the start.
"Direct jobs often have a multiplier effect of anywhere from five to 10 other jobs in the local community so that is also a piece of this," said IBM CEO Arvid Krishna.
Krishan spoke at an event with Gov. JB Pritzker to announce it's creating a FutureNow delivery center at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park, a 128-acre campus on the city's Southeast Side.
The center will serve as an innovation hub, and IBM will be hiring for full-time roles in AI, cybersecurity, data science, quantum and more, the company said.
IBM said it will hire one third of the qualified program graduates from a new City Colleges apprenticeship program.