1 injured in shooting on I-57 near 159th Street

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting on I-57 that left one person injured Sunday night. 

ISP said just after 11:30 p.m., shots were fired from a vehicle near 159th Street and Markham. 

Police said the victim was driving when they were shot. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on July 31, 2023 / 9:17 AM

