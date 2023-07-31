1 injured in shooting on I-57 near 159th Street
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Illinois State Police are investigating a shooting on I-57 that left one person injured Sunday night.
ISP said just after 11:30 p.m., shots were fired from a vehicle near 159th Street and Markham.
Police said the victim was driving when they were shot. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating.
