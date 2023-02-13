4-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes on I-55 at Weber Road in Will County

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Morning commuters will want to avoid southbound I-55 in Will County after a fiery crash shuts down lanes.

Illinois State Police said a semi truck and three passenger vehicles were involved in the crash on Weber Road before Route 126 around 3:50 a.m. Police confirmed the crash was fatal.

A fiery, multi-vehicle crash SB on I-55 past Weber Road will keep the SB lanes blocked at Weber for an extended time. Use 355 to 80 to 55 as a bypass, as surface streets will remain heavy. NB 55 remains open. More at https://t.co/vhbRxCcLib pic.twitter.com/EKwJjZWp7O — Kris Habermehl (@KrisHabermehl) February 13, 2023

Police said the impact of the crashed caused a car to catch fire.

Serious injuries have been reported.

All lanes are closed.