4-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes on I-55 at Weber Road in Will County

4-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes on I-55 at Weber Road in Will County
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Morning commuters will want to avoid southbound I-55 in Will County after a fiery crash shuts down lanes. 

Illinois State Police said a semi truck and three passenger vehicles were involved in the crash on Weber Road before Route 126 around 3:50 a.m. Police confirmed the crash was fatal. 

Police said the impact of the crashed caused a car to catch fire. 

Serious injuries have been reported. 

All lanes are closed. 

First published on February 13, 2023 / 5:35 AM

