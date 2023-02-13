4-vehicle crash closes southbound lanes on I-55 at Weber Road in Will County
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Morning commuters will want to avoid southbound I-55 in Will County after a fiery crash shuts down lanes.
Illinois State Police said a semi truck and three passenger vehicles were involved in the crash on Weber Road before Route 126 around 3:50 a.m. Police confirmed the crash was fatal.
Police said the impact of the crashed caused a car to catch fire.
Serious injuries have been reported.
All lanes are closed.
