Police warn of 10 more Hyundai, Kia thefts on West Side

Police warn of more Hyundai, Kia thefts on West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another warning about thieves getting away with Kia and Hyundai vehicles across Chicago.

This time police say ten thefts were reported in the Austin neighborhood between Jan.10 and 24.

All the locations are within blocks of each other.

• 300 block of North Austin on January 10, 2023, between 7:15 am and 5:00 pm.

• 0-100 block of North Central on January 12, 2023, between 8:00 pm and 11:00 pm.

• 300 block of North Waller on January 14, 2023, at 9:00 am.

• 5900 block of West Corcoran on January 16, 2023, between 6:10 am and 5:00 pm.

• 5500 block of West Washington between January 17, 2023, at 10:00 pm and January 18, 2023, at 12:00 pm.

• 5800 block of West Washington between January 20, 2023, at 10:00 pm and January 21, 2023, at 4:45 am.

• 5700 block of West Washington on January 21, 2023, at 10:15 pm.

• 5900 block of West Madison on January 22, 2023, between 3:00 am and 8:30 am.

• 200 block of North Mayfield on January 22, 2023, at 2:30 pm.

• 5900 block of West West End on January 24, 2023, at 3:45 pm.

Police did not have a description of the suspect (s).

Anyone with information regarding the thefts is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.