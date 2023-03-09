3 victims robbed by group of men at gunpoint in Humboldt Park, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning people in Humboldt Park about a recent string of armed robberies.

There were three incidents in just over an hour Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say three men come up to a victim, point a gun at them and demand their wallet, laptop, and cell phone.

It happened at the places on your screen - Kedzie and Le Moyne, Thomas and Rockwell, and Rockwell and Potomac.

Police say the robbers escape in a 2020 Hyundai Tucson with a broken rear passenger window.