Watch CBS News
Local News

3 victims robbed by group of men at gunpoint in Humboldt Park, police say

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning people in Humboldt Park about a recent string of armed robberies.

There were three incidents in just over an hour Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say three men come up to a victim, point a gun at them and demand their wallet, laptop, and cell phone.

It happened at the places on your screen - Kedzie and Le Moyne, Thomas and Rockwell, and Rockwell and Potomac.

Police say the robbers escape in a 2020 Hyundai Tucson with a broken rear passenger window.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on March 9, 2023 / 6:24 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.