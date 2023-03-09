3 victims robbed by group of men at gunpoint in Humboldt Park, police say
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are warning people in Humboldt Park about a recent string of armed robberies.
There were three incidents in just over an hour Wednesday afternoon.
Investigators say three men come up to a victim, point a gun at them and demand their wallet, laptop, and cell phone.
It happened at the places on your screen - Kedzie and Le Moyne, Thomas and Rockwell, and Rockwell and Potomac.
Police say the robbers escape in a 2020 Hyundai Tucson with a broken rear passenger window.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.