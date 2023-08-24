Police search for SUV that left person seriously hurt in Humboldt Park hit-and-run

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for an SUV that struck and seriously hurt a 60-year-old man in Humboldt Park earlier this month.

Police said the victim was in a fast-food drive-thru, in the 3900 block of West Chicago Avenue around 12:13 p.m., on Aug. 1, when he was struck.

The driver did not stop to render aid or provide information about the crash.

The vehicle was described as a brown in color SUV, possibly a 2008-2012 Buick Enclave, with a row of stickers on the right side of the windshield and a roof rack. It was last seen traveling eastbound on Chicago Avenue.

Chicago Police Department

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.