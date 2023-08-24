Police search for SUV that left person seriously hurt in Humboldt Park hit-and-run
CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police are searching for an SUV that struck and seriously hurt a 60-year-old man in Humboldt Park earlier this month.
Police said the victim was in a fast-food drive-thru, in the 3900 block of West Chicago Avenue around 12:13 p.m., on Aug. 1, when he was struck.
The driver did not stop to render aid or provide information about the crash.
The vehicle was described as a brown in color SUV, possibly a 2008-2012 Buick Enclave, with a row of stickers on the right side of the windshield and a roof rack. It was last seen traveling eastbound on Chicago Avenue.
Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.
