Illinois reps vote on party lines as House passes funding plan to end government shutdown

As the House voted Wednesday night to approve a funding package and end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, Illinois' congressional delegation voted along party lines, but Republican Illinois Congressman Darin LaHood applauded the six Democrats who crossed the aisle to pass the funding deal.

"I think they recognize that this has gone on way too long, and that you can't hold the American people hostage like the Democrats have tried to do for the past 40-plus days," he said before Wednesday's vote.

But Democratic Illinois Congresswoman Robin Kelly – who is running for Senate – said, "the American people cannot and should not trust President Trump with their healthcare."

Most House Democrats opposed the legislation since it does not address expiring health care tax credits that were at the center of the party's shutdown demands. As part of the deal with Republicans, Senate Democrats were promised a vote on the issue by mid-December, setting the stage for the next major fight on Capitol Hill.

"Adding the Affordable Care Act is still a key sticking point. Without the ACA tax credits, 15,000 of my constituents will see their premiums skyrocket, and Illinoisans will experience a 78% increase next year. That's unacceptable," Kelly said in a statement.

Democratic Reps. Jared Golden, Adam Gray, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, Don Davis, Henry Cuellar and Tom Suozzi voted for the government funding bill, breaking with the rest of their party.

All six lawmakers represent swing districts. Golden, who is not running for reelection next year, was the lone Democrat to support a GOP-backed government funding package in September.

Meanwhile, two Republicans voted no: Reps. Thomas Massie and Greg Steube.

In the Senate, Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth split their votes on the funding package, with Durbin joining seven other Senate Democrats to vote in favor of a bill that does not guarantee Affordable Care Act subsidies will be extended, which Democrats have demanded for almost six weeks.

The package, which made it out of the Senate earlier this week, includes three full-year appropriations bills, while extending the remainder of government funding until Jan. 30, setting up another funding fight early next year.

Even with the government reopening, those who depend on food stamps will still have to wait longer to receive their SNAP benefits.

"That's going to be a major priority for us tomorrow, to make sure SNAP benefits are reinstated. People only got a partial payment this month, and they're already hurting," Democratic Illinois Congressman Mike Quigley said before the vote.

The legislation would restore Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits for November, and extends funding for SNAP food assistance benefits for a full year. It also calls for state governments to be reimbursed for any funds they spent to run programs usually funded by the federal government.

Travelers continue to face uncertainty, with hundreds of flight cancellations still reported. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned air travel might still feel some of the impact of the shutdown even after the government reopens.

President Trump did not waste time to sign the bill, which officially ends the longest shutdown in American history.

The president repeated his call for the Senate to eliminate the filibuster, which he argued allowed the shutdown to last for this long. It requires 60 votes in a full Senate to overcome a filibuster, giving Democrats a check on the 53-seat Republican majority that led to the start of the Oct. 1 shutdown when the new fiscal year began. But several Republicans have resisted the president's request to get rid of the filibuster.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune has previously stated he is in favor of upholding the filibuster, saying last month that it has "been a bulwark against a lot of really bad things happening to the country."